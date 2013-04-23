(Adds comment on Rostelecom stake)
MOSCOW, April 23 Russian billionaire Mikhail
Prokhorov's Onexim group is considering buying the debt of
aluminium giant RUSAL to increase its influence over
strategy, or may sell out completely, Onexim's chief executive
was quoted as saying.
Onexim, which has a 17 percent stake in the world's largest
primary aluminium producer, has been at loggerheads with its
controlling shareholder, Oleg Deripaska, over corporate
governance and its strategy regarding a 25 percent stake in
nickel and palladium miner Norilsk Nickel.
"We are definitely not giving up. We have different ideas -
from buying Rusal's debt in order to have a possibility to
influence the situation as a creditor, to the possibility of
exiting the company," Onexim CEO Dmitry Razumov was quoted by
financial business daily Kommersant as saying.
Razumov said there were "preliminary discussions" about
buying the debt, subject to price and market availability.
RUSAL's net debt of $10.8 billion partly stems from the
purchase of the Norilsk stake in 2008 for an estimated $14
billion. Deripaska has refused to sell the Norilsk stake to cut
the company's debt burden.
Prokhorov, who ran on a liberal platform and lost to
Vladimir Putin in last year's Russian presidential election, has
a fortune estimated by Forbes magazine at $13 billion, ranking
him 10th on the Forbes list of Russia's richest men.
Razumov also said that Onexim may consider buying a 10.7
percent stake in state-controlled telecoms operator Rostelecom
from Konstantin Malofeev. A deal to sell the stake to
tycoon Arkady Rotenberg unraveled earlier this month.
He also left the way open for Onexim to invest in the
state-owned part of Rostelecom which the government may
privatise at the end of this year.
"I think Rostelecom could be of a strategic interest to us,"
Razumov said, adding Onexim was keen to learn about the strategy
of Rostelecom's new management and prospects for a merger with
the Russian unit of Tele2 which has been recently
bought by state-controlled bank VTB.
Onexim declined to comment.
(Writing by Maria Kiselyova; additional reporting by Polina
Devitt; editing by Elizabeth Piper and Keiron Henderson)