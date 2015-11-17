* Rusal suffers from weak prices, global surplus
* May close up to 200,000 tonnes of production
* Looks at three plants, decision in mid-December
By Andrey Kuzmin
MOSCOW, Nov 17 Russian aluminium giant Rusal
plans to decide in mid-December which aluminium
smelters to suspend as a part of its plans to potentially cut up
to 200,000 tonnes of production, Chief Executive Vladislav
Soloviev told reporters on Tuesday.
Rusal, the world's top aluminium producer, is looking to cut
production, under pressure from sliding prices due to a market
surplus.
"We have not decided yet. We are now looking at KUBAL,"
Soloviev said. KUBAL, the sole producer of primary aluminium and
the largest industrial facility in Sweden, has annual production
capacity of 128,000 tonnes of aluminium.
"We will take a decision along with the business plan in
December," Soloviev said.
He added that apart from KUBAL, Rusal was looking at the
Kandalaksha smelter in North-Western Russia with annual capacity
of 76,000 tonnes of aluminium production and the Novokuznetsk
smelter in Siberia with another 195,000 tonnes, as potential
plants for suspending.
Three-month LME aluminium prices were at $1,467.5
per tonne on Tuesday, down from $2,029 a year ago.
Rusal has trimmed its forecast for global aluminium demand
growth in 2015 to 5.6 percent and raised its forecast for a
global aluminium surplus this year by a third to 373,000 tonnes.
