(Company corrects amount to $5 billion from $6 billion)

LONDON, March 6 Russia's aluminium giant Rusal has received approval to refinance $5 billion debt with the country's largest lender Sberbank, Rusal Deputy Chief Executive Oleg Mukhamedshin told Reuters.

"We have finished our discussions and we have credit approval," Mukhamedshin said. "So currently we are finalising the ... process." (Reporting by Susan Thomas and Polina Devitt; editing by Jane Baird and David Evans)