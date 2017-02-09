MOSCOW Feb 9 Russia's Onexim group, which
manages assets of tycoon Mikhail Prokhorov, is considering
selling a part of its stake in Russian aluminium producer Rusal
in an accelerated book building process, two banking
sources and one industry source told Reuters on Thursday.
One of the banking sources said that Onexim, which owns 17
percent in Hong Kong-listed Rusal, was considering selling
around 5 percent in the company.
Onexim declined to comment. Rusal was not immidiately
available to comment.
All the three sources said that the accelerated book
building was planned to take place in the nearest future.
(Reporting by Polina Devitt, Olga Popova, Anastasia Lyrchikova
and Katya Golubkova; editing by Andrey Ostroukh)