(Adds quotes, detail)

By Darya Korsunskaya and Anastasia Lyrchikova

GORKI, Russia Aug 31 Evgeny Dod, the head of Russia's largest hydropower producer RusHydro, is leaving his post, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Monday, in the second major change at a state corporation this month as the country battles an economic crisis.

Low oil prices and Western economic sanctions over Ukraine have hurt Russia's economy, forcing Moscow to cut budgets and look for more efficiency in state-owned corporations, often criticised for mismanagement and corruption.

The announcement follows the unexpected departure of Vladimir Yakunin, a close fiend of Russian President Vladimir Putin, from Russian railway monopoly RZhD.

"RusHydro head Evgeny... Dod is leaving at his own request," Medvedev told a government meeting, proposing Nikolai Shulginov, a power sector professional, to replace him.

RusHydro, which runs most of Russia's hydropower plants, posted a fall in first-half net profit and its loss-making operations in Russia's Far East are struggling with debt. Medvedev said on Monday Shulginov should focus on developing hydropower in that region, as well as in Siberia.

Dod, whose contract was renewed a year ago, has headed RusHydro since late 2009. Rumours of a possible dismissal first surfaced last week.

A RusHydro spokesman declined to comment on Monday. Before Monday's announcement, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to comment on the rumours that Dod would be dismissed.

Shulginov, a 64-year-old technocrat, has not commented on his appointment. Since 2004, he has worked as deputy head of state company System Operator, which operates the Russian electricity system.

Two sources at state corporations said on Monday they expected more reshuffles to follow, and political observers said it was significant that Medvedev rather than Putin had announced the changes.

"This shows the Kremlin feels the crisis and Putin doesn't want to take the blame, he lets Medvedev be seen as driving this," said Lilia Shevtsova, non-resident senior fellow at the Brookings Institution.

"There will be more such dismissals as the economy is getting worse. It's a signal for the elites that the situation is poor, they can no longer play with public money as before."

Russia will hold local elections in several regions in October, parliamentary elections in 2016 and presidential elections in 2018. (Additional reporting and writing by Gabriela Baczynska, Editing by Susan Thomas)