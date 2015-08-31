(Adds quotes, detail)
By Darya Korsunskaya and Anastasia Lyrchikova
GORKI, Russia Aug 31 Evgeny Dod, the head of
Russia's largest hydropower producer RusHydro, is
leaving his post, Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Monday,
in the second major change at a state corporation this month as
the country battles an economic crisis.
Low oil prices and Western economic sanctions over Ukraine
have hurt Russia's economy, forcing Moscow to cut budgets and
look for more efficiency in state-owned corporations, often
criticised for mismanagement and corruption.
The announcement follows the unexpected departure of
Vladimir Yakunin, a close fiend of Russian President Vladimir
Putin, from Russian railway monopoly RZhD.
"RusHydro head Evgeny... Dod is leaving at his own request,"
Medvedev told a government meeting, proposing Nikolai Shulginov,
a power sector professional, to replace him.
RusHydro, which runs most of Russia's hydropower plants,
posted a fall in first-half net profit and its loss-making
operations in Russia's Far East are struggling with debt.
Medvedev said on Monday Shulginov should focus on developing
hydropower in that region, as well as in Siberia.
Dod, whose contract was renewed a year ago, has headed
RusHydro since late 2009. Rumours of a possible dismissal first
surfaced last week.
A RusHydro spokesman declined to comment on Monday. Before
Monday's announcement, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined
to comment on the rumours that Dod would be dismissed.
Shulginov, a 64-year-old technocrat, has not commented on
his appointment. Since 2004, he has worked as deputy head of
state company System Operator, which operates the Russian
electricity system.
Two sources at state corporations said on Monday they
expected more reshuffles to follow, and political observers said
it was significant that Medvedev rather than Putin had announced
the changes.
"This shows the Kremlin feels the crisis and Putin doesn't
want to take the blame, he lets Medvedev be seen as driving
this," said Lilia Shevtsova, non-resident senior fellow at the
Brookings Institution.
"There will be more such dismissals as the economy is
getting worse. It's a signal for the elites that the situation
is poor, they can no longer play with public money as before."
Russia will hold local elections in several regions in
October, parliamentary elections in 2016 and presidential
elections in 2018.
(Additional reporting and writing by Gabriela Baczynska,
Editing by Susan Thomas)