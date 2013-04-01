MOSCOW, April 1 Russian state-controlled
hydroelectric power producer RusHydro reported on
Monday a 25.5 billion rouble ($820.35 million) net loss for last
year due to revaluation charges, compared to a net profit of
29.5 billion roubles in 2011.
Adjusted net profit came in at 31.8 billion roubles, the
company said, down 31 percent, year-on-year, and below a 25.3
billion rouble Reuters poll forecast.
Revenues decreased 18 percent to 305.8 billion roubles,
RusHydro said in a statement.
($1 = 31.0844 Russian roubles)
