MOSCOW, July 4 Russian state-controlled
hydroelectric power producer Rushydro said on Thursday
its first-quarter net profit was flat year-on-year 10.7 billion
roubles ($323 million), weighed down by the depreciation of its
investment in Interrao energy group.
The company said in a statement that it had to account for a
3.5 billion rouble non-cash loss following a drop in Interrao's
share price. Earnings, adjusted for non-cash items, rose 32.4
percent to 14.6 billion roubles on revenue of 88.4 billion
roubles, an increase of about 4 percent year-on-year.
($1 = 33.1725 Russian roubles)
(Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova; Writing by Maria Kiselyova,
editing by Elizabeth Piper; Editing by Megan Davies)