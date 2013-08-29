MOSCOW Aug 29 Russian state-controlled
hydroelectric power producer Rushydro returned to a
first-half net profit after a year-ago loss but its earnings
were weighed down by the depreciation of its investment in
energy group InterRao.
Rushydro, which owns around 5 percent of InterRao's shares,
said it earned around 11 billion roubles ($331 million) in
January-June compared to a 436 million rouble net loss in the
first half of 2012.
The company took a 6 billion rouble non-cash impairment
charge following a drop in InterRao share price, it said in a
statement. Excluding this item, the net profit was up 38
percent, year-on-year, at 23 billion roubles, above a 21 billion
rouble average forecast in a Reuters poll.
($1 = 33.1985 Russian roubles)
(Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova; Writing by Maria Kiselyova;
