MOSCOW Nov 16 Russian law enforcement agencies are searching the Moscow office of state-owned technology company RUSNANO, the company said on Wednesday.

The search, which is related to one of RUSNANO's managers, could have been prompted by delays in construction of a pharmaceutical centre in the town of Yaroslavl, north of Moscow, RUSNANO said. It did not reveal the name of the manager. (Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Andrew Osborn)