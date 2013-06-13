MOSCOW, June 13 State technology enterprise
Rusnano laid out new plans on Thursday to lure $5 billion in
investment to Russia's technology sector over the next six years
after opting out of a previously planned stock exchange listing.
Rusnano was set up in 2007 to invest in promising high-tech
firms and help Russia diversify away from its economic
dependence on energy. The state had planned to sell a 10 percent
stake this year.
But in April Russia's Audit Chamber accused Rusnano of
mismanagement of budget funds, in particular drawing attention
to hundreds of millions of dollars in reserves created against
possible future losses on some of its projects.
The audit chamber report dealt a blow to Rusnano's head
Anatoly Chubais, a leading market reformer and the architect of
Russia's post-Soviet privatisation drive in the early 1990s.
Speaking at a news conference on Thursday, Chubais admitted
mistakes had been made while setting out a new strategy that has
already been approved by the government and by Rusnano's board.
The new plan rules out the previously planned private
placement of a 10 percent stake and a 2015 initial public
offering, Chubais said.
Instead, Rusnano is setting up a private equity fund, aiming
to gradually sell its managing company to private investors by
2020.
"By 2020, we've been tasked with raising 150 billion roubles
($5 billion). Believe me, it's a very ambitious task when you
want to raise funds not for oil, gas or Moscow property, but for
Russian high-tech, nanotechnology," said Chubais.
"We've made more mistakes in the nanotechnology sector in
Russia than anyone else. We know the pitfalls better than anyone
else - so who else are you going to give your money to besides
us? This is an argument that works."
This year, the fund aims to attract 7 billion roubles worth
of private investments, he said, adding Rusnano has already
received commitments from some foreign investment funds.
Rusnano will initially own 80 percent of the managing
company, with its own management and other Russian and
international investors owning the rest.