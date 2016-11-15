MOSCOW Nov 15 Russneft, a Russian mid-sized oil
producer, was valued at between 33.5 billion roubles and 223
billion roubles ($514.28 million-$3.42 billion) by two banks
arranging its initial public offering, three banking sources
told Reuters.
VTB Capital valued Russneft at 33.5-202.1 billion roubles
and Aton at 145-223 billion roubles, sources said. A Russneft
spokesman could not be reached for immediate comment.
Sberbank CIB and BCS are also arranging the Russneft IPO.
The road show is planned for Nov. 18, and pricing is
scheduled for Nov. 25. The Gutseriyev family, the majority owner
of Russneft, plans to offer up to 15 percent of the firm's share
capital during the IPO.
Glencore holds a 25 percent stake in Russneft.
($1 = 65.1400 roubles)
(Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva and Olga Popova; Writing by Katya
Golubkova; Editing by Alexander Winning)