MOSCOW, June 27 Russneft, Russia's
mid-sized oil producer, is looking to clinch an oil hedging deal
with VTB, Russia's second biggest bank, Russneft
Senior Vice President Olga Prozorovskaya said on Tuesday.
Mikhail Gutseriyev, a Russneft co-owner, told an annual
shareholders meeting separately that he had earned $700 million
on a previous oil hedge deal. Sources told Reuters earlier that
Gutseriyev had been hedging at Sberbank.
"We are waiting for (the right) moment ... and we will do
(oil) hedging in the nearest future. We will hedge in such a way
that we will get a couple of hundreds of million dollars in
profit," Gutseriyev said.
