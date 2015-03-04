MOSCOW, March 4 Alexander Khoroshavin, the
governor of Russia's Far Eastern island of Sakhalin, has been
placed under investigation, the regional administration said on
its website on Wednesday.
Media reports said Khoroshavin had been detained in Sakhalin
and was being taken to Moscow.
A source in the regional oil and gas industry confirmed the
arrest. Police declined comment, and Khoroshavin's
administration was not immediately available for comment.
"Checks have been made about the governor. He has been
detained," RIA Novosti news agency cited a regional government
source as saying.
No further details were available.
The case comes as Russia's two top energy giants have been
engaged in a court battle over access to Gazprom for
Rosneft's future liquefied natural gas plant it wants
to build jointly with ExxonMobil in Sakhalin.
