(Adds court ruling on arrest)

MOSCOW, March 4 The governor of Russia's far eastern island of Sakhalin has been arrested in Moscow in connection with a bribery case, local news agencies reported on Wednesday.

The arrest of Alexander Khoroshavin came only hours after Russia's Investigation Committee, which reports directly to President Vladimir Putin, said searches of his homes - including one in Moscow - had found large sums of money, jewellery, expensive watches and phones.

A Moscow court ordered Khoroshavin to be held until April 27, the TASS news agency reported. An adviser was also arrested on allegations of bribery.

"The mere fact of a criminal case against such high-level statesmen confirms the state's determination to fight corruption," the Committee said in a statement.

The Investigation Committee was launched in 2011 by presidential order to handle high-profile cases.

Corruption in Russia has been rampant in post-Soviet years. Transparency International has ranked Russia 127th in its 2013 Corruption Perception Index, only a few notches up from a year earlier.

Khoroshavin, who declared his innocence during the hearing, had asked to be released on bail under house arrest.

His term as governor is due to expire in 2016. Russian media have reported that he agreed with the Kremlin to bring forward the next governor's election to this autumn. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin; additional reporting by Katya Golubkova and Lidia Kelly; Editing by Jeremy Laurence and Tom Heneghan)