* Western insurers fear further sanctions on Russia
* Risk compounded by struggline Russian economy
* Re-insuring Russian risk likely to get tougher
By Jonathan Saul, Carolyn Cohn and Katya Golubkova
LONDON/MOSCOW, Nov 20 Russian companies face
billions of dollars in extra insurance costs as Western
sanctions prompt foreign insurance firms to start pulling out,
worried that any business they undertake is at risk from future
measures and an increasingly sick economy.
Russian President Vladimir Putin came under heavy criticism
at a G20 summit last weekend, where Western leaders accused him
of continuing to destabilise Ukraine in violation of a September
peace agreement.
Existing sanctions, along with an oil price tumble, have
brought Russia to the brink of recession. The rouble is down
some 30 percent over the year and lending costs are soaring for
all companies, be they on sanctions lists or not. That has led
foreign insurers to conclude that it's simply not worth the risk
of offering their services, say industry sources.
"There is a concern that further sanctions could be imposed
(and) there is uncertainty about where they might be imposed,"
said Andrew van den Born at insurance broker Willis.
"If (insurance companies) were to write credit risk for
Russia - even if the companies are not sanctioned - and they
were to default, they would have a difficult conversation as to
why they chose to write the risk."
Russian companies are likely to be hit in several ways.
Domestic insurers will struggle to find foreign reinsurers
to share the cost of insuring Russian energy or shipping
projects - for example - which in turn will put increased
financial pressure on those projects to find far more money for
coverage.
Secondly, in the credit market, Western bankers will be
reluctant to lend to Russian companies because those firms now
cannot get insurance against the risk of defaulting on their
loans.
"Whilst certain Russian entities can insure a certain amount
of risk in the Russian market, they need to get re-insurance
from the world market and that is an area where difficulties are
created currently for Russian companies," said Michael Kingston
of law firm DWF who works with insurance companies on Arctic
operations.
One industry source said Russian insurance business worth at
least $3 billion - including oil and gas assets - was shared out
through reinsurers via specialist provider Lloyd's of London
alone, and this was in danger of drying up.
A Lloyd's market spokesman said it complied with all
international sanctions and declined further comments.
Participants in the global credit risk market are based
everywhere from London to New York, Bermuda and Singapore and
may be exposed to up to $15 billion of Russian loans, van den
Born said.
Peter Jenkins, co-head of political and credit risk at Brit
- one of several specialist underwriters with a
presence in the Lloyd's of London market - said: "I would
suspect for many (credit risk) players, Russian-related income
will have represented between 10 and 25 percent of their
income."
FILLING THE GAP
Moscow is already under pressure to secure financing for
critical oil and gas projects including in the remote parts of
the Arctic, as Western lenders pull out.
Russian insurers may follow the example set by sanctioned
oil firms like Novatek that are talking to Chinese
lenders in an attempt to fund future projects.
Three Western insurance sources looking at the current
situation say Russian energy insurer SOGAZ - one of
the country's biggest specialist insurers - is among the
domestic insurers likely to find it harder to re-insure its risk
in markets like London and New York.
"For U.S. insurers in general, I suspect there is some
caution with respect to SOGAZ, which is so far as I am aware not
itself a sanctioned entity," said Thomas Dawson, partner at the
insurance arm of law firm Drinker Biddle in New York.
SOGAZ First Deputy Chief Executive Nikolai Galushin told
Reuters it had not experienced any reinsurers refusing to deal
with the company, but added the company was diversifying its
reinsurance providers by "deepening ties with emerging markets".
Galushin said the company had already faced cases where
Russian firms on sanctions lists were refused reinsurance from
Western markets, forcing them to look for alternative cover for
those firms.
Alexei Savelyev, head of the re-insurance department at
Russian insurer Ingosstrakh, said the company had
been notified by one U.S. firm that it planned to quit the
Russian market, though he added that London-based insurers were
not so far signalling "any restrictions in operations."
Those participants that are still willing to insure Russian
companies are likely to at least double their prices to reflect
the risk now involved, underwriters say.
"There is going to be a shortage of the 'right' Russian
business," said Bernie de Haldevang of Aspen Insurance. "There
will be much less attractive business than before."
(Editing by Sophie Walker)