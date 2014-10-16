Oct 16 State-owned Russian oil company Rosneft
and Arkady Rotenberg, judo partner of Russian
President Vladimir Putin, have launched legal challenges against
sanctions imposed by the EU's European Council over Russia's
actions in Ukraine, the Financial Times reported.
Rosneft filed a case in the European Court of Justice's
General Court on Oct. 9 against restrictions that bar Russia's
energy companies and state banks from raising capital in
European capital markets, the FT reported.
Rotenberg, whose assets in Italy were frozen last month and
who was slapped with a EU visa ban in July, appealed against the
ban on Oct. 10 in the same court, the paper said.
The appeal against the sanctions, filed by Rosneft on behalf
of the company and other unidentified parties, also affects
state-owned companies such as Sberbank Rossi OAO, VTB
Bank OAO, VEB, Gazprombank, Rosselkhozbank, Gazprom
Neft OAO and AK Transneft OAO, the paper
reported.
Spokespersons for Rotenberg, the EU and the Russian
companies affected could not be reached for comment outside
regular business hours.
Earlier this month, Rosneft issued a tender seeking the
services of UK-certified lawyers in its fight against
Ukraine-related Western sanctions.
The challenges follow verdicts by EU courts that have
annulled bans imposed on Syrian and Iranian companies.
(Reporting by Ankush Sharma in Bangalore. Editing by Andre
Grenon)