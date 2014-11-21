CORRECTED-UPDATE 3-Pembina adds natgas infrastructure with $7.1 bln Veresen buy
* Pembina to pay as much as C$1.52 bln in cash, 99.5 mln in shares
MOSCOW Nov 21 Russia's Foreign Ministry said on Friday that Russia and Saudi Arabia had expressed "a willingness to cooperate on issues related to energy and oil markets".
The foreign ministry made the comments in a statement after a meeting between Russia's and Saudi Arabia's foreign ministers. No further details were given. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Writing by Alexander Winning, editing by Elizabeth Piper)
May 1 Pembina Pipeline Corp said it would buy Veresen Inc in a deal valued at C$9.7 billion, including debt, creating a company that will hold oil and gas pipelines, terminal, storage and processing facilities.