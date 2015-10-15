* Riyadh discounting aggressively to win European custom
* Saudi crude even going to former Soviet bloc states
* Moscow has muscled in on Asian markets for years
* Battle makes Russian-OPEC output cuts yet more elusive
By Dmitry Zhdannikov, Gleb Gorodyankin and Reem Shamseddine
LONDON/MOSCOW, Oct 15
Shell and Total to more modest Polish energy
firms, oil refiners in Europe are cutting their longstanding use
of Russian crude in favour of Saudi grades as the world's top
exporters fight for market share.
Russia has for years been muscling in on Asian markets where
Saudi Arabia was once the unchallenged dominant supplier. But
now Riyadh is retaliating in Moscow's backyard of Europe with
aggressive price discounting.
This has nothing to do with Western sanctions imposed on
Russia over Ukraine, which apply to energy industry equipment
but not to oil or gas itself. Instead it is a commercial battle
for customers as both exporters ramp up their output despite
weak world oil prices.
This is likely to complicate further a dialogue between
Moscow and the OPEC exporters' group on tackling the global oil
glut, with joint production cuts already looking elusive.
Trading sources told Reuters that majors such as Exxon,
Shell, Total and Eni have been all buying more Saudi oil for
their refineries in Western Europe and the Mediterranean in the
past few months at the expense of Russian oil.
"I'm buying less and less Russian crude for my refineries in
Europe simply because Saudi barrels are looking more attractive.
It is a no brainer for me as Saudi crude is just cheaper," said
a trading source with one major, who asked not to be named
because he is not allowed to speak to the media.
Riyadh traditionally focused on the U.S. and Asian markets,
leaving Moscow as a major supplier to Europe, especially the
eastern countries that were once part of the Soviet bloc.
But Russia's most powerful oil executive, Rosneft
chief Igor Sechin, said on Tuesday that Saudi Arabia had started
supplying ex-communist Poland at "dumping" prices.
Then on Wednesday, Russian Energy Minister
Alexander Novak described the Saudi entry into eastern European
markets was the "toughest competition".
Trading sources said at least one cargo reached the Polish
port of Gdansk in September and two more could come in October,
to be processed by refiners PKN Orlen and Lotos.
Two trading sources said Saudi Arabia was looking at storing
crude in Gdansk so that it can supply eastern European customers
more quickly, just as it has done for years for western European
clients from ports in the Netherlands or Belgium.
One trader said supplies from Gdansk could be sent to
Germany to compete with Russian crude sent down the Soviet-built
Druzhba (Friendship) pipeline.
The Baltic state of Lithuania, once a Soviet republic, is
also looking to diversify its energy supplies. Lithuanian energy
minister Rokas Masiulis told Reuters on Wednesday that the
country is in talks with U.S. liquefied natural gas company
Cheniere Energy Inc over possible imports as it tries to
cut its dependence on Russian supplier Gazprom.
LOCKING MARKET SHARE
The battle may raise suspicions in Moscow that Riyadh is
trying to punish the Kremlin for supporting Syrian President
Bashar al-Assad, an enemy of Saudi Arabia, most recently with
Russian air strikes on rebel groups.
In fact, Moscow and Riyadh were already locked in another
battle for market share in Asia long before Syria slid into
civil war after 2011 or the West imposed the sanctions on Russia
last year.
Over the past decade, Russia has diverted as much as a third
of its oil exports to Asia by building gigantic pipelines into
mainland China and its Pacific coast.
"There is a perception that because Russia has been pushed
from the West, they have been turning to the East. In fact,
Russia has been actively locking market share in Asia for a long
time," said Seth Kleinman, the head of energy research at
Citigroup.
Kleinman said the competition has become so intense in Asian
markets in recent months that Saudi Arabia had to reduce
supplies there in the face of growing deliveries from rivals
such as Russia, Kuwait and Angola.
Meanwhile, the low oil prices have spurred demand in Europe
after years of lacklustre performance.
"For the first time in many years the European market looks
more interesting than the Asian market. So Middle Eastern
producers are looking to take that opportunity," a senior Iraqi
oil source told Reuters.
The competition is likely to intensify in the next few
months as Iran, which supplied between five and 10 percent of
Europe's crude before 2012, is set to return with large volumes
if and when Western sanctions on Tehran are lifted.
"The Saudis want to secure the market share before Iran
comes back," said a trading source with an oil major.
(Additional reporting by Olesya Astakhova, Writing by Dmitry
Zhdannikov; editing by David Stamp)