MOSCOW/ZAGREB, March 21 Russia's biggest bank
Sberbank is doing everything possible to support
troubled Croatian retailer Agrokor, to which it is a major
lender, Sberbank's Chief Executive German Gref said on Tuesday.
Gref added to reporters in Moscow that Sberbank did not want
to manage a retailer in Eastern Europe.
Agrokor, the biggest Croatian private company and also the
biggest food producer and retailer in the Balkans, has faced
pressure from investors and the Zagreb government to clear up
its debts.
"We're in close contact with the owners and management of
the company, we continue to support them. We will do everything
so that the company remains standing and solves its temporary
problems ... There is a plan to get out of this situation which
has been agreed with us," Gref said, without giving details.
Over the weekend, Agrokor said it was preparing a plan to
stabilise business which should be presented soon.
Croatian weekly Nacional reported on Tuesday that Agrokor's
owner had also met over the weekend representatives of the
Chinese bank ICBC for talks on possible investment.
Agrokor was not available for immediate comment.
