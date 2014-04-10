MOSCOW, April 10 Russia's biggest lender
Sberbank said on Thursday it would lend Croatia's
biggest food producer and retailer Agrokor 600 million euro
($829.47 million) to help it refinance existing debts and
provide funds for company development.
Sberbank in Russia will provide 500 million euros while its
Vienna-headquartered subsidiary Sberbank Europe AG will provide
an additional 100 million euros, the bank said, in one of its
largest corporate deals to date.
"Sberbank is committed to expanding its footprint further
into Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) as part of its
international strategy," Herman Gref, the chairman of Sberbank
Group executive board, told reporters.
Last June, Agrokor signed a deal to buy a majority stake in
Slovenia's largest food retailer Mercator which will
create a new company with revenue of 7 billion euros and 60,000
staff.
In February, it agreed with Mercator's owners new takeover
terms as a deadline for Mercator's debt restructuring, a key
condition for the takeover to go ahead, expired.
Under the new deal, Agrokor will pay 86 euros per share down
from a previous offer of 120 euros per share, thus valuing
Mercator at 323.8 million euros.
($1 = 0.7234 Euros)
(Reporting by Alessandra Prentice, Writing by Maja Zuvela;
Editing by Igor Ilic and Jane Merriman)