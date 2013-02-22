MOSCOW Feb 22 Russia's top lender Sberbank
expects its total borrowing programme to be around the
same this year as in 2012 and could include Eurobonds in Turkish
liras, roubles and dollars, a senior executive at the bank said
on Friday.
"Maybe one will be a subordinated bond in dollars similar in
size to the one we did in November," Chief Financial Officer
Anton Karamzin told journalists. The bank expects to borrow a
smaller amount overall in dollars in 2013 than it did last year.
In 2012 it raised around $4.7 billion in dollar-denominated
debt, Karamzin said.
Sberbank hired banks to arrange meetings with investors to
test market interest towards possible Eurobond issue denominated
in Turkish liras, a banking source told Reuters this week.
