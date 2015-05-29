MOSCOW May 29 Russia's top bank Sberbank
has no plans to buy back its shares from the market in
the years ahead, the bank's Chief Executive Officer German Gref
said on Friday.
"In the coming years we don't plan a share buy-back. This
operation is possible when there is a surplus of capital. For
the time being we have the opposite problem, but in the
long-term perspective I think this type of operation is
possible,"
Gref said in answer to a question from a shareholder at the
bank's annual general meeting.
