MOSCOW/ISTANBUL, June 14 Sberbank, Russia's biggest bank by assets, is considering selling its Turkish unit Denizbank, four banking sources told Reuters, as the bank seeks to re-focus on its core domestic market.

Sberbank bought Denizbank in 2012 for around $3.5 billion as it was trying to establish its presence abroad. The deal, Sberbank's largest abroad to date, followed its acquisition of Austria's VBI with assets across Europe.

The four banking sources told Reuters that Sberbank has met with investment banks to explore a potential mandate to sell Denizbank.

"Sberbank has met with some investment banks for a sale of Denizbank. However, given the sanctions on Russia, we are hearing that some investment banks are reluctant to get the sell side mandate," one of the sources said.

Sberbank is under western sanctions over Moscow's role in the Ukraine crisis.

Relations between Russia and Turkey are also strained after Ankara shot down a Russian military jet last year. However, the sources did not directly link Sberbank's idea of selling Denizbank to the tensions with Ankara.

One of the sources said that considering a sale was part of an effort by Sberbank to focus more on the Russian market, where the lender has been out-performing its peers.

Sberbank did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment. A Denizbank official told Reuters that the bank has received no such information and the topic of a sale is not on the agenda of the bank. (Reporting by Asli Kandemir and Ebru Tuncay in Istanbul, Katya Golubkova and Oksana Kobzeva in Moscow, Sophie Sassard in London; Editing by Christian Lowe)