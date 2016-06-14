MOSCOW/ISTANBUL, June 14 Sberbank, Russia's
biggest bank by assets, is considering selling its Turkish unit
Denizbank, four banking sources told Reuters, as the bank seeks
to re-focus on its core domestic market.
Sberbank bought Denizbank in 2012 for around $3.5 billion as
it was trying to establish its presence abroad. The deal,
Sberbank's largest abroad to date, followed its acquisition of
Austria's VBI with assets across Europe.
The four banking sources told Reuters that Sberbank has met
with investment banks to explore a potential mandate to sell
Denizbank.
"Sberbank has met with some investment banks for a sale of
Denizbank. However, given the sanctions on Russia, we are
hearing that some investment banks are reluctant to get the sell
side mandate," one of the sources said.
Sberbank is under western sanctions over Moscow's role in
the Ukraine crisis.
Relations between Russia and Turkey are also strained after
Ankara shot down a Russian military jet last year. However, the
sources did not directly link Sberbank's idea of selling
Denizbank to the tensions with Ankara.
One of the sources said that considering a sale was part of
an effort by Sberbank to focus more on the Russian market, where
the lender has been out-performing its peers.
Sberbank did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for
comment. A Denizbank official told Reuters that the bank has
received no such information and the topic of a sale is not on
the agenda of the bank.
(Reporting by Asli Kandemir and Ebru Tuncay in Istanbul, Katya
Golubkova and Oksana Kobzeva in Moscow, Sophie Sassard in
London; Editing by Christian Lowe)