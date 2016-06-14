(Adds background about investment in Turkey, HSBC Turkish unit)

By Asli Kandemir, Katya Golubkova and Sophie Sassard

MOSCOW/ISTANBUL, June 14 Sberbank, Russia's biggest bank by assets, is considering selling its Turkish unit Denizbank, four banking sources told Reuters, to help it refocus on its core domestic market.

Denizbank, bought by Sberbank in 2012 for about $3.5 billion, was a core asset for the state bank to establish its presence abroad and cement its position as one of the most profitable banks globally.

The deal, which was Sberbank's largest abroad to date, followed its acquisition the same year of Austria's VBI with assets across Europe. Yet, at the end of 2015, Sberbank signed a deal to sell VBI's Slovakia unit.

The four banking sources told Reuters that Sberbank has met investment banks to explore a potential mandate to sell Denizbank.

"Sberbank has met with some investment banks for a sale of Denizbank. However, given the sanctions on Russia, we are hearing that some investment banks are reluctant to get the sell side mandate," one of the sources said.

Sberbank is under Western sanctions over Moscow's role in the Ukraine crisis. Another source said Sberbank had no intention of expanding its business in Turkey but there "you either grow, or leave."

Sberbank denied it planned to sell the Turkish bank.

"Information about the sale of Denizbank is not correct. Denizbank is the most profitable foreign asset of Sberbank, with net profit in the first quarter at 293 million Turkish lira," Svetlana Sagaydak, Sberbank's deputy chief executive, said in a written reply to a Reuters' query.

A Denizbank official told Reuters that the bank has received no information that Sberbank was considering selling and the topic of a sale was not on the bank's agenda.

LIMITING EXPOSURE

Turkey is a growing market with enviable demographics; its population of nearly 80 million is the youngest in Europe.

However, it remains a difficult market for foreign banks, particularly in retail lending, where competition is stiff and local lenders already offer sophisticated services such as biometric ATMs and multiple currency accounts.

Investors have also been worried as growth cools amid rising security fears and concerns about President Tayyip Erdogan's more authoritarian rule.

Britain's HSBC in February abandoned plans to sell its Turkish operation after the offers it received for the unit were deemed not attractive enough.

Yet other investors still see potential in Turkish banking. Private equity firm Abraaj Group said last week it had acquired a 10 percent stake in Fibabanka, a small Turkish bank, to get a foothold in the banking sector.

While relations between Russia and Turkey have been strained after Ankara shot down a Russian military jet last year, the sources did not directly link Sberbank's idea of selling Denizbank to tensions with Ankara.

One of the sources said that considering a sale was part of an effort by Sberbank to focus more on the Russian market, where the lender has been outperforming its peers.

The source said Sberbank may run the potential deal on its own, without giving a mandate to an adviser.

Last month, the Russian finance ministry sold $1.75 billion in Eurobonds with no foreign banks helping the deal, which was run solely by VTB Capital, an investment banking arm of state bank VTB.

Another banking source said Sberbank was asking for requests for proposals for a potential deal at the end of April but has decided against the sale since then. (Reporting by Asli Kandemir and Ebru Tuncay in Istanbul, Katya Golubkova and Oksana Kobzeva in Moscow, Sophie Sassard in London; Editing by Adrian Croft and David Clarke)