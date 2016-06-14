(Adds background about investment in Turkey, HSBC Turkish unit)
By Asli Kandemir, Katya Golubkova and Sophie Sassard
MOSCOW/ISTANBUL, June 14 Sberbank, Russia's
biggest bank by assets, is considering selling its Turkish unit
Denizbank, four banking sources told Reuters, to help it refocus
on its core domestic market.
Denizbank, bought by Sberbank in 2012 for about $3.5
billion, was a core asset for the state bank to establish its
presence abroad and cement its position as one of the most
profitable banks globally.
The deal, which was Sberbank's largest abroad to date,
followed its acquisition the same year of Austria's VBI with
assets across Europe. Yet, at the end of 2015, Sberbank signed a
deal to sell VBI's Slovakia unit.
The four banking sources told Reuters that Sberbank has met
investment banks to explore a potential mandate to sell
Denizbank.
"Sberbank has met with some investment banks for a sale of
Denizbank. However, given the sanctions on Russia, we are
hearing that some investment banks are reluctant to get the sell
side mandate," one of the sources said.
Sberbank is under Western sanctions over Moscow's role in
the Ukraine crisis. Another source said Sberbank had no
intention of expanding its business in Turkey but there "you
either grow, or leave."
Sberbank denied it planned to sell the Turkish bank.
"Information about the sale of Denizbank is not correct.
Denizbank is the most profitable foreign asset of Sberbank, with
net profit in the first quarter at 293 million Turkish lira,"
Svetlana Sagaydak, Sberbank's deputy chief executive, said in a
written reply to a Reuters' query.
A Denizbank official told Reuters that the bank has received
no information that Sberbank was considering selling and the
topic of a sale was not on the bank's agenda.
LIMITING EXPOSURE
Turkey is a growing market with enviable demographics; its
population of nearly 80 million is the youngest in Europe.
However, it remains a difficult market for foreign banks,
particularly in retail lending, where competition is stiff and
local lenders already offer sophisticated services such as
biometric ATMs and multiple currency accounts.
Investors have also been worried as growth cools amid rising
security fears and concerns about President Tayyip Erdogan's
more authoritarian rule.
Britain's HSBC in February abandoned plans to sell
its Turkish operation after the offers it received for the unit
were deemed not attractive enough.
Yet other investors still see potential in Turkish banking.
Private equity firm Abraaj Group said last week it had acquired
a 10 percent stake in Fibabanka, a small Turkish bank, to get a
foothold in the banking sector.
While relations between Russia and Turkey have been strained
after Ankara shot down a Russian military jet last year, the
sources did not directly link Sberbank's idea of selling
Denizbank to tensions with Ankara.
One of the sources said that considering a sale was part of
an effort by Sberbank to focus more on the Russian market, where
the lender has been outperforming its peers.
The source said Sberbank may run the potential deal on its
own, without giving a mandate to an adviser.
Last month, the Russian finance ministry sold $1.75 billion
in Eurobonds with no foreign banks helping the deal, which was
run solely by VTB Capital, an investment banking arm of state
bank VTB.
Another banking source said Sberbank was asking for requests
for proposals for a potential deal at the end of April but has
decided against the sale since then.
(Reporting by Asli Kandemir and Ebru Tuncay in Istanbul, Katya
Golubkova and Oksana Kobzeva in Moscow, Sophie Sassard in
London; Editing by Adrian Croft and David Clarke)