UPDATE 3-CIBC sweetens offer for PrivateBancorp with more cash
* Shareholder vote scheduled for May 12 (Adds details on offer)
MOSCOW May 27 Russia's top lender Sberbank intends to return to its normal dividend policy for its 2015 results, RIA news agency reported on Wednesday, citing the bank's chief financial officer.
Sberbank typically pays out 20 percent of net profit in dividends, but on its 2014 results Sberbank's board recommended a dividend amounting to only 3.5 percent of net profit in an effort to support the bank's capital. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by David Goodman)
* Shareholder vote scheduled for May 12 (Adds details on offer)
MILAN, May 4 Italy's Monte dei Paschi di Siena , which is being bailed out by the government, said on Thursday its core capital had fallen to 6.5 percent at the end of the first quarter, well below a 10.75 percent minimum requirement set by the European Central Bank.