MOSCOW, March 20 Sberbank, Russia's largest bank, may recommend to pay 2.57 roubles ($0.08) per ordinary and 3.2 roubles per preferred share in 2012 dividends, the bank said in its report.

The bank plans to spend 17 percent of its net profit both under international and local reporting standards on dividends, it added. The annual general meeting to decide on dividends is set for May 31.

($1 = 30.9092 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Katya Golubkova)