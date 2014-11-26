MOSCOW Nov 26 Sberbank, Russia's top
bank, does not plan "very generous" dividends on its 2014
results, its Chief Financial Officer Alexander Morozov told a
conference call on Wednesday.
"(I) would not expect very generous dividends. We have to
defend our capital position and take into account (market)
volatility," he said.
An economic slowdown, losses in Ukraine and a weaker rouble
reduced third-quarter net profit by 24 percent year-on-year at
Sberbank, as provisions for loan losses more than doubled.
(Reporting by Katya Golubkova, Alexander Winning and Oksana
Kobzeva; Editing by Jason Bush)