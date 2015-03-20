BRIEF-Ajman Bank Q1 profit falls
* Q1 net profit 26 million dirhams versus 30 million dirhams year ago
MOSCOW, March 20 German Gref, the Chief Executive Officer of Russia's top bank Sberbank, said on Friday that it had not changed its dividend policy.
He also said that the central bank was behaving predictably and rationally on interest rates. (Reporting by Alexander Winning; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by Jason Bush)
* Has appointed Trojan General Contracting as contractor for flagship development on Yas Island - Yas Acres