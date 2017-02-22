BRIEF-Uniqa says to pay 0.49 eur/shr dividend for 2016
* Approved a dividend of 49 cents per dividend entitled share for financial year 2016
(Corrects dividend payout and allocation to state budget after Kremlin changes statement on its website)
MOSCOW Feb 22 Russia's largest bank Sberbank will pay 20 percent of net profit in dividends on its 2016 financial results, the bank's Chief Executive German Gref told President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday.
Gref told Putin that the dividends would amount to over 100 billion roubles ($1.7 billion), of which more than 50 billion would be directed to the state budget via the central bank, according to a statement on the Kremlin website.
($1 = 57.8000 roubles) (Reporting by Alexander Winning; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)
SAO PAULO, May 29 Brazilian healthcare services provider Notre Dame Intermédica Sistema de Saúde SA on Monday filed for regulatory clearance to launch an initial public offering, the latest in a wave of stock listings in Latin America's largest economy after a years-long drought.