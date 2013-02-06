* Sberbank to raise more than 150 million Swiss francs

* Phosagro lowers guidance for $500 mln Eurobond

* VEB hires for Eurobond issue

MOSCOW, Feb 6 Russia's largest lender Sberbank is to raise more than 150 million Swiss francs ($164.93 million) via a four-year Eurobond, IFR, a Thomson Reuters news and analytical service, reported on Wednesday.

Sberbank joins a number of Russian companies that have rushed to raise money from the bond markets to take advantage of positive sentiment towards emerging markets.

Last week, Russia's state gas export monopoly Gazprom raised $1.7 billion in a two-part dollar-denominated Eurobond.

IFR said books for Sberbank's bond were open at mid-swaps plus 170 basis points area, for an indicative 2.07 percent yield. Credit Suisse, UBS and Sberbank-CIB are joint leads for the deal.

Russian fertilizer firm Phosagro is also in the market to raise $500 million via a five-year Eurobond. The company has lowered yield guidance on the deal to 325 basis points, plus/minus five basis points over mid-market swaps, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The company said earlier it had mandated Citigroup, Raiffeisen Bank International, Sberbank CIB and VTB Capital to arrange a series of fixed income investor meetings in the United States and Europe

Separately, Russian state development bank VEB has hired Barclays, Commerzbank, ING, Societe Generale CIB to hold investor meetings in Europe on Feb. 11 to Feb. 13 for a potential euro-denominated bond issue, a financial market source told Reuters on Wednesday.