BRIEF-Mastercard to launch B2B hub, take minority stake in AvidXchange
* Mastercard launches comprehensive digital payment solution for small and midsized businesses
MOSCOW, July 17 Sberbank, Russia's top lender, may tap Singapore dollar's market for an Eurobond issue, following steps of its closest peer VTB, IFR, a Thomson Reuters news and market analysis service, said on Tuesday.
Last week, Russia's No.2 lender VTB raised 400 million Singapore dollars ($316.2 million) via a three-year Eurobond, pricing the deal at a yield of 4 percent.
"Rival bankers said that the VTB deal was rushed to the market ahead of talk that Sberbank was ready to hit the markets soon," IFR added.
($1 = 1.2652 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Lidia Kelly)
* announce its participation in establishment of izandla property