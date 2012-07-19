MOSCOW, July 19 Sberbank, Russia's top lender, plans to top up its outstanding Eurobond issue maturing in 2022 and will offer a yield of around 5.06 percent, a banking source told Reuters on Thursday.

In January, Sberbank raised $500 million via 10-year Eurobonds and then added another $250 million to the issue in February. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh)