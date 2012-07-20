MOSCOW, July 20 Sberbank, Russia's top lender, cut yield guidance for its top up to an outstanding Eurobond issue maturing in 2022 to 5 percent from initial guidance of around 5.06 percent, a banking source told Reuters late on Thursday.

In January, Sberbank raised $500 million via 10-year Eurobonds and then added another $250 million to the issue in February.  (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva, writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Ron Popeski)