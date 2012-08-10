MOSCOW Aug 10 Sberbank, Russia's top lender, has added $300 million to its outstanding Eurobond issue maturing in 2017, a trader who has seen details of the deal told Reuters on Friday.

He said the deal was priced at the initial yield guidance of 3.95 percent.

Sberbank was not immediately available for comment.

Russian borrowers have raised almost $30 billion since the start of the year, more than in the whole of 2011. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Mark Potter)