MOSCOW Jan 22 Russia's biggest lender Sberbank plans to start roadshow for its rouble-denominated Eurobond issue on Jan. 24, IFR reported and a banking source told Reuters on Tuesday.

IFR, a Thomson Reuters news and market analysis service, said that Sberbank has appointed Barclays and Sberbank CIB to arrange the deal. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Maya Dyakina; Editing by Lidia Kelly)