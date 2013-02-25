EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
MOSCOW Feb 25 Russia's top lender Sberbank has set initial price guidance of around 7.50 percent on a semi-annual yield for its five-year Eurobond issue denominated in Turkish liras, IFR reported.
The Thomson Reuters news and analytical service said on Monday that HSBC, JP Morgan and Sberbank CIB were arranging the deal for the bank, which bought Turkey's DenizBank last year but didn't print Turkish bonds before.
Russian borrowers have raised $13.4 billion in Eurobond deals so far this year, compared with $53 billion for the last year as a whole. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has