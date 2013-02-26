MOSCOW Feb 26 Sberbank, Russia's top lender, has raised 550 million Turkish liras ($307 million) in a five-year Eurobond issue, pricing the deal to yield 7.4 percent based on the bond's twice-yearly coupons, two banking sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

For Sberbank, which bought Turkish DenizBank last year, it was a first deal in liras.

Russian borrowers have raised almost $14 billion in Eurobond deals so far this year, including the last bond printed by Sberbank, compared with $53 billion for the last year as a whole. ($1 = 1.7942 Turkish liras) (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Douglas Busvine)