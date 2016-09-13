MOSCOW, Sept 13 Russia's largest lender Sberbank may isssue rouble-denominated bonds this year, the bank's chief executive, German Gref, said on Tuesday.

"I do not rule out a bond issue this year," he told a news briefing. He gave no other detail.

