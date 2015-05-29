BRIEF-Crcam Atlantique Vendee Q1 net income group share rises to 28.1 million euros
* Q1 gross operating income 36.0 million euros ($39.31 million) versus 37.6 million euros year ago
MOSCOW May 29 Sberbank Europe AG, the European unit of Russia's top bank Sberbank, has returned the parent company more than $1 billion in funding, having replaced it with local market loans, Sberbank's Chief Financial Officer Alexander Morozov said on Friday.
"Sberbank Europe has paid off more than $1 billion of Sberbank funding. The remaining several hundred million will be paid off in the middle of the year," Morozov told reporters. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva, writing by Maria Kiselyova, editing by Jason Bush)
LONDON, May 3 Toronto-Dominion Bank unit TD Bank Europe Ltd will commence trading and clearing as a category 2 member of the London Metal Exchange from May 8, the LME said in a statement on Wednesday.