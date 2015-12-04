BRIEF-Pennantpark Investment reports qtrly net asset value per share $9.09
* Pennantpark Investment Corporation announces financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2017
ANOSINO, Russia Dec 4 Sberbank, Russia's largest bank by assets, expects its 2015 net profit to fall by between 25 percent and 30 percent year-on-year, Sberbank Chief Executive German Gref said on Friday.
Gref also told Sberbank employees at a conference outside Moscow that the bank would pay 25 percent less in bonuses to senior managers this year than in 2014. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; writing by Polina Devitt; editing by Maria Kiselyova)
* Pennantpark Investment Corporation announces financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2017
* Gladstone investment corporation announces common stock offering