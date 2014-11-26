MOSCOW Nov 26 Russia's top bank Sberbank said on Wednesday in an investor presentation that it had reduced its forecast for its 2014 return on equity to the mid-teens from sub-20 percent previously.

Sberbank also said in the presentation it had raised its 2014 forecast for its cost of risk to around 250 basis points from around 200 basis points previously. (Reporting by Alexander Winning, Katya Golubkova and Oksana Kobzeva)