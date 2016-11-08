MOSCOW Nov 8 Russia's biggest bank Sberbank
keeps around $10 billion in bank deposits and highly
liquid securities on Western financial markets, its chief
financial officer told Reuters.
Many Russian banks have reined in foreign-currency lending
after weak oil prices and Western sanctions over the Ukraine
conflict fuelled an economic crisis in the country.
The rouble plunged to record lows in late 2014, before
falling further in 2015, making it much harder for Russian
borrowers without foreign revenues to repay dollar loans. The
Russian central bank has also toughened requirements on
foreign-currency lending.
"In the segment of corporate lending it is important for us
that the client has the means to redeem foreign-currency loans
in particular, so that there does not arise excessive
foreign-currency risk," Sberbank's chief financial officer
Alexander Morozov said.
"Therefore today we are forced to place on Western markets a
significant portion of the funds we raise, buying one or another
type of security or placing (them) in bank deposits. We have
there (on Western markets) around $10 billion constantly," he
said.
Sberbank has outperformed its rivals during Russia's
economic crisis, earning record profits this year.
Russian households and companies concerned about the health
of weaker banks have moved their business to Sberbank, while
Sberbank's huge deposit base brings down its cost of funding.
