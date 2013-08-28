MOSCOW Aug 28 Sberbank trimmed its 2013 earnings guidance on Wednesday to the lower end of a range of 370-390 billion roubles, after earlier announcing a sharp hike in loan loss provisions in the second quarter.

German Gref, chief executive of the state-controlled Russian bank, told a conference call that earnings would be "at the level of the lower end" of the range. Resilient margins helped Sberbank to a modest rise in quarterly earnings.

Earnings of 370 billion roubles ($11.2 billion) would represent an increase of 6 percent from last year's outturn.

In a presentation for analysts, Sberbank also forecast its net interest margins at the lower end of a range of 5.9-6.1 percent. It raised its forecast of reserves it would have to set aside to 1.1 percent of its credit portfolio this year. ($1 = 33.1844 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Douglas Busvine)