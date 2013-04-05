MOSCOW, April 5 Russia's largest bank Sberbank
outlined this week a five-year plan to investors under
which it aims to lower its cost-to-income ratio while
maintaining a high return-on-equity, according to a senior
executive and a company presentation.
The state-controlled bank, which has forecast profits growth
for 2013 but slower loan growth, does not expect to need to
raise new capital from the market to fuel its growth in the next
year or two, Senior Vice President Anton Karamzin said on Friday
after meeting investors in London and New York.
Under its 2014-2018 plan, Sberbank will cut costs by
streamlining processes, upgrading its technology and boosting
back-office efficiency, as well as moving its branches to areas
with higher numbers of clients.
The bank had a cost-to-income ratio of 49 percent in 2012.
The cost-income ratio will reduce to 40-45 percent in the years
from 2015-2018, the bank predicted in a presentation.
Karamzin said the bank still aimed to sustain "very high
returns on equity".
(Reporting by Megan Davies; Editing by Douglas Busvine)