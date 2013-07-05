MOSCOW, July 5 Net income at Russia's biggest
lender Sberbank rose 5 percent year-on-year to around
192 billion roubles ($5.8 billion) in the first six months of
2013, boosted by a rise in interest income, the bank said on
Friday.
Net interest income rose 15 percent to 333.5 billion roubles
in the January to June period, the bank said. Both figures were
calculated according to Russian accounting standards (RAS).
Sberbank in May posted a 4 percent fall in first quarter
profits under international accounting standards (IFRS) as it
set aside $1 billion to cover potential bad loans.
Sberbank's results under Russian accounting standards are
seen as a guide to its performance under international reporting
standards. Reporting under RAS is generally seen as less
transparent than international standards, as it reflects parent
company earnings rather than a group's consolidated financial
performance.
($1 = 33.2000 Russian roubles)
(Reporting by Moscow newsroom; Writing by Jack Stubbs in
London; editing by Megan Davies and Patrick Graham)