MOSCOW Nov 12 Russia's biggest lender, Sberbank plans to double assets and earnings by 2019, the state-controlled bank said on Tuesday, unveiling its new five-year strategy.

The bank also said it planned to achieve a return on equity of 18-20 percent at the end of the period. (Reporting by Oksana Kobzeva; Writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Douglas Busvine)