MOSCOW Nov 21 Russia's largest bank, Sberbank
, can take over payments that had been handled by
Master Bank, a major processor of credit card payments and
operator of cash machines that was shut down by the central
bank, Sberbank said on Thursday.
Master Bank was stripped of its licence on Wednesday over
"large-scale dubious operations", as the central bank followed
through on warnings by new head Elvira Nabiullina that it will
crack down on financial chicanery.
Although the bank ranked only 72nd in Russia by assets, its
closing causes problems for employers, shops and restaurants
because of its role in clearing credit card payments and
managing salary payment schemes.
"Sberbank is prepared to support the payments of clients of
commercial banks, the processing of which Master Bank secured,"
the state-controlled bank said.
Master Bank is being investigated by police for suspected
money laundering, highlighting risks in Russia's fragmented and
weakly regulated banking sector.
President Vladimir Putin's cousin, Igor Putin, was on the
board of Master Bank.
"The possibility is being considered for the transfer of
servicing (of Master Bank payments) to one of the big commercial
banks," Georgy Luntovsky, first deputy chairman of the central
bank, said on Thursday. "Some sort of decision will be taken by
the end of the day."