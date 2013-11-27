MOSCOW Nov 27 Sberbank, Russia's largest bank by assets, posted 268.3 billion roubles ($8.1 billion) in nine-month net profits, a 2 percent increase year-on-year, due to strong interest and commission income, it said on Wednesday.

State-controlled Sberbank, also Europe's third largest bank by market capitalisation, earned 93.8 billion roubles in the third quarter, up 7 percent year-on-year.

Both results were slightly better than expectations in a Reuters poll of analysts, which had called for the bank to earn 92.1 billion roubles in third quarter and 266.6 billion roubles in the first nine months of the year. ($1 = 32.9502 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Douglas Busvine)