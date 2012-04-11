* No decision yet made on timing -cbank's Ulyukayev

* State plans to sell a 7.6 pct stake

* Shares up 1.5 pct, ahead of market (Adds details, share price)

MOSCOW, April 11 Russia's central bank is ready to launch the sale of a 7.6 percent stake in Sberbank, the country's biggest bank, but no decision has been taken on timing, a senior official said on Wednesday.

"In theory it (the placement) could take place at any moment," the central bank's first deputy chairman, Alexei Ulyukayev, told reporters.

"We are in a high state of technical readiness," he added, declining to comment on price.

The sale of the stake, worth $5.5 billion at its current market valuation, could help the bank widen its investor base and achieve a fairer value. It would also trim the central bank's ownership of Sberbank, on behalf of the state, to a bare majority.

Sberbank, Europe's second-largest lender after HSBC , had planned to sell the 7.6 percent owned by the central bank last September but postponed the deal following a collapse in global equity markets.

Its shares were up 1.5 percent on the day at 97 roubles at 1307 GMT, outperforming a broader MICEX index.

Bankers told Reuters last month that the offering - a key element of Russia's privatisation plans - was likely to go ahead after the publication of Sberbank's annual results in late March, which showed earnings hitting a record.

Russia's central bank has chosen Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, JP Morgan and Troika Dialog to arrange the sale. (Reporting by Katya Golubkova and Oksana Kobzeva, Writing by Douglas Busvine; Editing by John Bowker and Jane Baird)