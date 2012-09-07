VLADIVOSTOK, Russia, Sept 7 Sberbank,
Russia's biggest lender, posted an eight-month net profit of
239.4 billion roubles ($7.41 billion), a six percent increase
from the same period last year, boosted by strong net interest
income, the bank said on Friday.
Sberbank was reporting under Russian accounting standards,
seen as an indicator of its performance under international
reporting standards.
The bank said its net interest income was up 26.2 percent
year-on-year, with corporate lending up 1.2 percent and retail
lending up 3.3 percent in August month-on-month.
Sberbank's bottom line, however, was affected by provisions
for bad loans of 35.1 billion roubles as its expanding loan book
needed to be properly covered by a liquidity cushion. This
compared with a provision write-back of 17.4 billion roubles in
the same period last year,
($1 = 32.3012 Russian roubles)
(Reporting by Katya Golubkova. Editing by Jane Merriman)